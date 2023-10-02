PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹19K Crore In Gwalior, Woos Voters With 'Grih Pravesh'

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth approximately Rs 19,260 crore. Notably, this is PM Modi's second visit in a week. On Sept 25, he addressed BJP workers in Bhopal.

During his Gwalior visit, PM Modi virtually inaugurated the industrial area Vikram Udyogpuri in Ujjain at a programme. He laid the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1,530 crore in Gwalior and Sheopur districts. Over 720 villages in the area will benefit from all of these projects altogether.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh were present on the occasion.

During his Gwalior visit, PM Modi dedicated the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which was built for around Rs 11,895 crore, was dedicated to the nation as part of the Prime Minister's ongoing efforts to improve connectivity throughout the country.

In line with his guarantee to provide roof to every family, the Prime Minister has started 'Grih Pravesh', which would see over 2.2 lakh homes constructed through PMAY-Gramin in accordance with this goal. He also dedicated homes that were built for about Rs 140 crore under PMAY-Urban.

PM Modi laid foundation on nine health centers as part of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The official report estimates that they will cost more than Rs 150 crore for their development. He also dedicated the academic building at IIT Indore and laid the cornerstone for a number of other projects, including the Industrial Township in Ujjain, the IOCL bottling plant, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Divyang Sports Training Centre in Gwalior, etc., during his visit.

