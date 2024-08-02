Chhattisgarh: Parents Protest, Allege Sexual Misconduct With School Girl At DPS Risali

Representative Image

Raipur/Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): In City Bhilai of Chhattisgarh state, a significant protest was witnessed at the reputed private educational institution Delhi Public School (DPS), Risali on Friday. The parents accused the school administration that it is diluted and suppressing the incident of sexual misconduct which occurred with a minor girl student.

They alleged involvement of unidentified school staff and criticised the administration, blaming that instead of taking action, the management allegedly expelled the student and the school maid.

Meanwhile, District Police rejected the allegations levelled by the demonstrating parents. District Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Shukla while dismissing the claims termed the allegations mere a propaganda to tarnish the reputation.

As per reports, a large group of parents arrived at the school gate chanting slogans "we want justice" and compelled the school administration to open school gates. This led to a further escalation of the protest. Police team led by ASP Sukhnandan Rathore, intervened at the scene and controlled the situation.

The parents allege that the student was sexually harassed on July 5. After taking the girl to a doctor, the medical report confirmed the abuse. The parents also claimed that the school management attempted to suppress the incident.

According to the parents, on the day of the incident, a female staff member took the student to the washroom and then left. During this time, an employee of the school allegedly sexually assaulted the child. The girl was traumatized, and her parents, upon discovering the abuse, took her for a medical examination which corroborated their concerns.

The parents also accused the police of inaction and demanded that the investigation be handled by an SDM-level officer. They claimed that despite lodging a complaint, the school administration failed to file an FIR and dismissed the staff member involved. They allege that the school management is colluding with the police to suppress the case.

In response, the police and the school held a meeting on-site. ASP Rathore stated that the police investigation, which included questioning doctors and reviewing medical reports, found no evidence of sexual misconduct. The doctors also refuted the allegations of sexual harassment, indicating the girl had a urinary infection instead.

Principal Prashant Vashisth commented that the child's health had been deteriorating before the incident. He stated that CCTV footage showed the child did not recognize the staff member in question. He explained that the child's health worsened during playtime, prompting staff to take her to the washroom and then back to class. She was later sent home by bus with her teacher after school.

SP Jitendra Shukla addressed the media, and described the incident as a case of misinformation that is negatively impacting the city's atmosphere. He clarified that the police were informed on July 6 and began their investigation the following day, thoroughly examined every angle of the case, including enquired with all relevant parties and reviewed medical evidence.