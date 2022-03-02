Chhattisgarh: Korba district collector is corrupt, alleges revenue minister Jai Singh Agarwal

District Collector of Korba has been publicly alleged of indulged in massive corruption. This time serious allegations were publicly levelled by a senior cabinet minister of the Bhupesh Baghel government Jai Singh Agarwal during his visit to Korba on Wednesday.

Jai Singh Agarwal publicly blamed District Collector IAS Ranu Sahu for indulging in massive corruption of public funds. He said the district collector is blocking the projects related to the development of roads in Korba. Wherever the officer got posted she did massive corruption, the Minister alleged.

The Revenue Minister reached Korba on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of developmental projects.

Korba is the electoral constituency of Minister Jai Singh Agarwal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:50 PM IST