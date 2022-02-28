Bhopal: Wheel of corruption, pedal of commission in SP's bicycle and mafia on seat: Chouhan

Bhopal: Continuing his scathing attack on Samajvadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav during his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there were wheels of corruption and pedals of commission fitted in the SP's bicycle while mafia was sitting on its seat. Chouhan said this while addressing public meetings in Jakhania, Mungara Badshahpur and Zafarabad assembly constituencies in UP on Monday.

However, he added, "Akhilesh's cycle will be punctured and BJP will win the election with thumping majority as UP is writing a new chapter of development under BJP rule." He said, "When there was Akhilesh's rule, people were devastated and ruined. They were insulted. There were murders, loots and rape incidents and mafia used to laugh but today under Yogiji's, the mafia is crying in jail and the public is respected."

Chouhan further said the SP government's tenure was full of corruption, fear, terror and fear. He said today the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was popular all over the world. "Narendra Modi ji is a savior. Savior means "savior of all". When Russian forces entered Ukraine and Indians faced trouble Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to bring every Indian safely out. Similarly, during difficult time of Corona when the livelihood of people was affected the PM gave free ration to all the poor", he added.

He said the world's largest vaccination campaign ran under the leadership of the PM, which shielded people during the third wave of Covid-19.

He asked people if Samajvadi Party during its rule ever gave free ration to the public. They didn't because they themselves ate the ration. He said under Akhilesh Yadav's rule, there was a rule of fear and terror all around in UP. There were more than 700 riots during Akhilesh's rule. Mafia used to roam relentlessly. People's property was snatched away, mothers and sisters were humiliated openly and the SP government used to protect the same mafia.

