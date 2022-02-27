Bhopal: Chouhan calls Akhilesh Dangesh, SP a Dangai party

BHOPAL: Launching a vitriolic attack on Samajwadi Party (SP), Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday called SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as 'Dangesh' and Aurangzeb and Samajwadi Party as 'Dangai' party.

The CM was addressing election meetings at Ghosi, Sikandarpur and Hatta in UP Assembly election. He said, "Rioters were enjoying power when Akhilesh Yadav was CM. When the BJP came to power, all were put behind bars. There was terror all around the state during Akhilesh's tenure and mafia dons like Mukhtar Ansari and Azam Khan and others ruled the roost. Akhilesh's Socialism is based on riot and works for mafiaraj and casteism. Samajwadi and rioters are synonyms."

Chouhan said, "We are fortunate that we have PM Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath as CM in the state. The double-engine government is good for UP. Lord Krishna in Gita says that whenever there is destruction of religion and sin and atrocities are on rise, I ( Lord Krishna) will be born to destroy them." Chouhan said, "For corrupt people, Yogi is very cruel while for innocent, Yogi is a soft-hearted person. After March 10 if rioters try to attack they will be bulldozed and handled with iron hands." Chouhan said, "Akhilesh is like Aurangzeb who had insulted his father by putting him behind the bars and Akhilesh also did the same thing by insulting to Mulayam Singh Yadav."

The CM said, "BJP never gives ticket to mafias. (In BJP) a tea seller becomes the Prime Minister. Atal ji was son of a teacher and he became the Prime Minister. I am son of a simple farmer and became CM of Madhya Pradesh for the 4th time. Here, in Ghosi assembly constituency the BJP gave ticket to a vegetable vendor's son." Chouhan said whenever anyone joined hands with Akhilesh whether it was Rahul Gandhi or the BSP they were politically finished. Jyant Chaudhary will meet the same fate after the elections."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:58 PM IST