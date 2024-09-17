Chhattisgarh Fraud: Travel Agent Cheats 52 AIIMS Aspirants, Dupes ₹1.06 Lakh For Warangal Exam Journey

Representational Image

52 students going from Raipur to Warangal to appear entrance examination for AIIMS became victims of fraud. The travel agent made a deal to take them by bus to Warangal via Nagpur and took Rs 1.06 lakh as advance. After reaching Nagpur, the bus driver said that the bus had been booked only till Nagpur.

The students had booked a bus through a travel agent to go from Raipur to Warangal to appear for the AIIMS exam. The travel agent took Rs 1.06 lakh from the students and when the bus reached Nagpur, the bus driver released the students. He said, “I had got the booking only till this time, please talk to your travel agent.”

When the students called the travel agent and expressed their displeasure and told them the whole story, the travel agent asked them to take them to Warangal if they paid Rs 20,000.

The students paid Rs 20,000 and reached Warangal by bus. Students reached their examination centres 10 minutes before the exam and took the exam.

The bus driver brought them from Warangal to Nagpur and left them as the travel agent had not made full payment to the bus driver.

After reaching Nagpur, after not being able to talk to the travel agent, the bus operator and the student reached Ganeshpeth police station in Nagpur and complained about the matter.

Nagpur Police resolved the matter and registered a complaint and directed the bus operator to drop all the students safely to Raipur. The students reached Raipur and lodged a complaint about the matter at Tikrapara police station. Police are taking further action. The students paid approximately Rs 2 lakh for the journey which was supposed to cost Rs 1 lakh six thousand.

Students appearing for AIIMS NORSAT exam said that candidates get different centres for each exam. Sometimes the centre is found in the cities of Chhattisgarh but mostly it is given in distant cities like Jabalpur, Bhopal, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi. Due to the centre allocation in far cities, we have to face a lot of problems.