 Mumbai: 63-Yr-Old Businessman Loses ₹10.3 Lakh In Man-In-The-Middle Cyber Fraud During Transaction With Taiwan Firm
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 63-Yr-Old Businessman Loses ₹10.3 Lakh In Man-In-The-Middle Cyber Fraud During Transaction With Taiwan Firm

Mumbai: 63-Yr-Old Businessman Loses ₹10.3 Lakh In Man-In-The-Middle Cyber Fraud During Transaction With Taiwan Firm

In March this year, the victim had met a member of the sales and marketing department of a Taiwan based container mold manufacturing company and the two had a conversation for a business transaction regarding purchase of material from the Taiwanese company.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

A 63-year-old businessman has lost Rs 10.39 lakh in man-in-the-middle-attack fraud. The victim's company which is into the business of manufacturing plastic containers was in talks with a Taiwan based company to supply them material.

The cyber fraudster created a similar looking email ID that of the Taiwanese company and induced the victim to deposit money in the bank account provided in the fraudulent email.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Worli and has his company at Lower Parel. In March this year, the victim had met a member of the sales and marketing department of a Taiwan based container mold manufacturing company and the two had a conversation for a business transaction regarding purchase of material from the Taiwanese company.

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud: Woman Loses ₹13 Lakh In APK Fraud
article-image

On June 21, the Taiwan based company emailed the quotation of the total cost of the material required for the victim's company. Though the mail mentioned about sending thirty percent advance to them, the mail did not share the company's bank details after which the victim's company mailed to the Taiwan based company to send their bank account details.

FPJ Shorts
Medical Miracle: 19-Day-Old Infant Undergoes Historic Coil Embolisation For Intracranial Aneurysm, Setting Milestone In India
Medical Miracle: 19-Day-Old Infant Undergoes Historic Coil Embolisation For Intracranial Aneurysm, Setting Milestone In India
SSC GD Recruitment 2024: 39,481 Open Positions for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys; Apply By October 14
SSC GD Recruitment 2024: 39,481 Open Positions for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys; Apply By October 14
Mumbai Police Deploy 20,000 Personnel, Drones & Special Forces For Ganesh Immersion & Eid-e-Milad Processions
Mumbai Police Deploy 20,000 Personnel, Drones & Special Forces For Ganesh Immersion & Eid-e-Milad Processions
Haryana Assembly Polls: 6-Time MLA Anil Vij Says He’ll Stake Claim To CM’s Post If BJP Voted To Power; Watch Video
Haryana Assembly Polls: 6-Time MLA Anil Vij Says He’ll Stake Claim To CM’s Post If BJP Voted To Power; Watch Video

However, on June 26, the victim's company received an email from a scammer who had created a bogus similar looking email of the Taiwanese company and the said mail contained bank account details asking the victim to deposit the money.

Accordingly, the victim's company made payment of 12450 USD (Rs 10.39 lakh) on June 27 and three days later, the victim informed the Taiwanese company about having made the payment, who in turn responded that they had not received any payment and that the account in which the payment was made did not belong to their company. The victim then realised that he had been cheated after which he got a complaint registered with the police.

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud: Lured By Instagram Share Market Advertisement Malad Man Loses ₹88 Lakh
article-image

The cyber crime police of Mumbai has registered a case of cheating and forgery under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Deploy 20,000 Personnel, Drones & Special Forces For Ganesh Immersion & Eid-e-Milad...

Mumbai Police Deploy 20,000 Personnel, Drones & Special Forces For Ganesh Immersion & Eid-e-Milad...

Mumbai: 63-Yr-Old Businessman Loses ₹10.3 Lakh In Man-In-The-Middle Cyber Fraud During Transaction...

Mumbai: 63-Yr-Old Businessman Loses ₹10.3 Lakh In Man-In-The-Middle Cyber Fraud During Transaction...

Mumbai Fraud: Woman Loses ₹13 Lakh In APK Fraud

Mumbai Fraud: Woman Loses ₹13 Lakh In APK Fraud

Railways To Run 62 Trips Of LTT Mumbai-Gorakhpur & Panvel-Chhapra Special Trains; Check Details...

Railways To Run 62 Trips Of LTT Mumbai-Gorakhpur & Panvel-Chhapra Special Trains; Check Details...

MSRTC Launches Direct Contact System For Immediate Resolution Of Passenger Complaints

MSRTC Launches Direct Contact System For Immediate Resolution Of Passenger Complaints