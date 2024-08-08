Induction 2024: Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani Addresses Incoming First Year Students of HSNC University, Mumbai

Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University felicitating Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder, NHSMRE |

In his engaging and motivational commencement address to incoming students at HSNC University, Mumbai, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder, NHSMRE; Provost, HSNC University; Founder & MD, Hiranandani Group, and Chairman, NAREDCO, discussed essential traits of successful entrepreneurs and shared insights into India's prospects for the coming decade.

Not even an unexpected power outage could deter the indomitable Provost, Dr. Hiranandani, from speaking and neither could it dampen the spirits of the enthusiastic first year students of DMHSL who heard him speak with rapt attention. He made light of the power outage and continued his speech. The first-year students of HSNC University attentively listened, captivated by Dr. Hiranandani's inspiring personal anecdotes and insights.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder, NHSMRE |

Earlier, in her one-to-one interaction with incoming first year students, Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, encouraged students to see their time at HSNC University as a new chapter in their lives. She emphasised that they have the power to shape their own experiences and outcomes, highlighting the exciting, challenging and empowering opportunities which lie ahead. She assured students that HSNC University is dedicated to their success and personal growth, offering chances to learn, develop skills and enhance attributes that will benefit them throughout their lives.

Dr. Bagla also briefed students on the new curriculum in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with specific focus on the multi-disciplinary aspect, credit structure, maximum credits, minimum credits, academic bank of credits (ABC), multiple entry and exit options, with emphasis on academic, extracurricular and vocational activities as well as stressing on physical fitness and mental well-being.

Prof.(Dr.) Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University addressing students |

In a candid discussion with students, Dr. Hiranandani shared his personal journey, including the challenges he faced and his dedication to continuous improvement, sustainability and ethical values. He highlighted the importance of integrity, customer-focused design and contributing to society through social initiatives. He also emphasised that maintaining humility is crucial, regardless of one's level of success.

Dr. Hiranandani illustrated his points with examples of notable figures who overcame significant challenges and achieved great success. He mentioned late President APJ Abdul Kalam, who rose from a newspaper delivery boy to a distinguished aerospace scientist and Statesman; Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who bounced back from bankruptcy and a massive debt in the late 90s; and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who transitioned from being a humble tea seller to become the country's Prime Minister.

Dr. Hiranandani emphasised that those who dare to imagine the impossible are the ones who push beyond human limitations and change the world. He highlighted Dr. Bagla’s inspiring, visionary leadership and epoch-making contributions at HSNC University, noting her role in establishing seven Schools within the University, covering diverse fields such as law, management, real estate, applied sciences, performing arts, yoga and wellness and interdisciplinary studies.

Dr. Hiranandani explained that every challenge presents an opportunity. He emphasised that effective leaders must be realistic, maintain a broad perspective and determine the best approach to address challenges.

Dr. Hiranandani stressed on the importance of remaining open to new ideas and perspectives, being a lifelong learner and overcoming personal biases. He encouraged students to focus on acquiring one new skill each day and to make incremental improvements daily. He also advised them to maintain persistence and consistency in all their efforts.

Dr. Hiranandani also explained the importance of having a life mentor to discuss problems and challenges. The session concluded with a lively Q&A, where students eagerly sought his views on topics such as real estate, entrepreneurship, spirituality, morality, business and life. The interaction was both motivating and engaging.

HSNC University, Mumbai (State Public University) started its new academic year (2024-25) with an orientation program (Deeksharambh) for the newly admitted students which was followed by a three-week induction program across its constituent Schools, Niranjan Hiranandani School of Management & Real Estate (NHSMRE), D.M. Harish School of Law (DMHSL), School of Applied Sciences (SAS), School of Interdisciplinary Studies (SIS), Chellaram School of Yoga and Wellness (CSOYW) and School of Performing Arts (SOPA). The orientation and induction program aims to facilitate a seamless transition to University life. Students attended this program and got acquainted with the academic and infrastructural details of HSNC University, Mumbai.