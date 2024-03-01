 Chhattisgarh: FIR Against 12 People For Religious Hate Mongering
Chhattisgarh: FIR Against 12 People For Religious Hate Mongering

Police lodged an FIR on the complaint of Vishva Hindu Parishad Jashpur District President Karnail Singh.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 09:10 PM IST
Representative Image

Jashpur police lodged FIR against 12 people under hate crime for using foul and demeaning language against Hindu community and Brahmins from a public stage.

Police registered the offence when the clip of the hate speech became viral on social media.

The clip which was circulated on internet was related to a public awareness programme held on February 27, 2024 under the joint aegis of Bharat Mukti Morcha, Rastriya Christian Morcha and Rastriya Ekta Parishad Kunkuri Police Station limits Kunkuri, Jashpur.

Police lodged an FIR on the complaint of Vishva Hindu Parishad Jashpur District President Karnail Singh.

In the video, the speakers can be spotted using castigating language against the Hindu community, Brahmins and they are also inciting people to create hurdles in free and fair polls including dismantling the EVM machines and others.

Jashpur SP Shashi Mohan Singh informed that police received the complaint related to serious offences like hate mongering and incitement of religious feelings towards other communities. On the basis of complaint police lodged FIR against the 12 accused.

The speakers insulted Hindu gods and goddesses, for which they must be punished,complainant said

As per information received, police lodged FIR against Sunil Xylkho, Shyam Sundar Maravi, Mira Tirki, Blasiyush Tigga, Sanjay Saxsena, Remish Tirki, Dinesh Bhagat, Harsh Kujur, Rupnaryan Ekka, under IPC section 153(a),(b), 295(a) and other relevant sections.

