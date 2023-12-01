MP: Woman Misbehaves With Priest At Khatu Shyam Temple, Irked Brahmin Community Submits Application To SDM, SP

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Brahmin community were enraged after a woman allegedly misbehaved with Khatu Shyam temple priest Tarun Mehta and submitted an application to SDM Soni, SP and Birlagram police station.

As per the information given by the priest’s mother Janaki Devi Mehta, Kavita Gupta pushed and hurled abusive language towards her son and even threatened him to leave the temple premises.

Brahmin society member Gulzarilal Trivedi, mahila mandal president Nirmala Rawal, priest Hanuman Prasad Sharma, youth wing president Nilesh Mehta, Rashtriya Parshuram Seva Yuva Vahini state vice president Hemant Tripathi others along with a large number of community members reached Birlagram police station and submitted an application as well as a memorandum was submitted to SDM and SP on Wednesday.

The situation further escalated on Thursday when the temple was locked by Kavita Gupta who claims ownership of the temple. According to sources, the land of Khatu Shyam temple was donated by Om Prakash Gupta in 1989 after which priest Rajendra Mehta gave his services in the temple for the past 25 years after his death his son priest Tarun Mehta followed his father’s footsteps. Despite donations, a dispute arose between the priest and granddaughter-in-law of late Omprakash Gupta Kavita Gupta.

The community members have cautioned the administration of mass agitation if proper action was not taken in the matter.