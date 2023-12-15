Babus, mantris & buzz: It’s Brahmin Raj in Rajasthan!

It’s Brahmin Raj in Rajasthan!

Presently Brahmin’s are holding top posts in Rajasthan. While Governor Kalraj Mishra and new CM Bhajan Lal Sharma are Brahmins, two top functionaries Chief Secretary and DGP are also Brahmins.

Mohan Yadav and Kamal Patel were in touch with Amit Shah!

Mohan Yadav and Kamal Patel had been in constant touch with Home Minister Amit Shah for the last one year. While Kamal Patel the Agriculture Minister lost the election, Mohan Yadav was picked up as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Satya Prakash Yadav be DG Forests?

Name of Satya Prakash Yadav as Additional Director General of Forests (Project Tiger) and Member Secretary (National Tiger Conservation.) is doing the rounds for the post of DG Forests. He is a 1989 batch IFoS officer of UP cadre.

Assam Chief Secretary gets extension

Assam Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur has been given a three months extension with effect from January 1. A 1989 batch IAS officer, Borthakur is scheduled to retire on December 31.

(We said this on December 11, 2023)

Who will be new Chairman of JNPT?

About half a dozen candidates have applied for the post of Chairman of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).The post is falling vacant on January 3.

Will IPS officer be CPR in Madhya Pradesh?

In line with Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, in the new regime of Mohan Yadav, IPS officer Ashutosh Pratap Singh is likely to be appointed new Commissioner Public Relations (CPR) in Madhya Pradesh. A 2010 batch IPS officer, Singh who is presently DPR will be DIG in January. As DPR, he did a commendable job in the Shivraj Singh Chauhan regime.

Will Alok Gupta be Principal Secretary to Rajasthan CM?

Name of Alok Gupta is doing the round for the post of Principal Secretary to the new Rajasthan Chief Minister. He is a 1996 batch IAS officer.

New Rajasthan Chief Secretary to be Rajput”

It is believed that this time a “Rajput” IAS officer is being appointed in Rajasthan in the new regime. It is said that all the top functionaries in the state are presently “Brahmins”. In this connection names of Mssrs Rohit Kumar Singh, Rajeshwar Singh and Shubhra Singh are currently doing the round.

They are to be important officers in bureaucracy in MP

In the new regime of Mohan Yadav about half a dozen IAS officers are going to be important functionary.They are said to be Mssrs Shiv Shekhar Shukla,Sandeep Yadav, Pawan Sharma, Sanjay Shukla, Sanjay Dube and Umakant Umrao.

This is the state of affairs in security of Parliament – No Security Chief?

The post of JS Security has been lying vacant after the repatriation of Raghubir Lal .One DIG BSF is officiating. Incidently ,BSF officer Brijesh Kumar is In-charge of the Joint Secretary Security. Meanwhile, the MHA has constituted a Committee under the Chairmanship of CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh to look into the causes of the breach in security.

Manobendra Ghoshal appointed as CMD, MSTC Ltd

Manobendra Ghoshal, ED, has been appointed as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MSTC Limited. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

