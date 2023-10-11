Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Raman Singh Takes Swipe At Bhupesh Baghel Over Viral 'Candy Crush' Picture, CM Says: 'How Cute Dr Sahab'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel responded on Wednesday to the Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism of him over a photograph that showed him playing the popular tile-matching game 'Candy Crush' on his mobile phone during a party meeting. Baghel said that the BJP criticises his every action, whether it's him using a cart, playing gilli danda, or organising the Chhattisgarh Olympics in the state.

"[They] got a photo from before a meeting yesterday in which I'm playing Candy Crush. Now BJP has objection on that," Baghel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“In fact, they have an objection to my existence. But it is the people of Chhattisgarh who decide who will stay and who will not,” he went on to add.

"I will ride the cart and play gilli danda. Candy Crush is also my favorite. I have passed considerable number of levels, that will continue as well," the Chhattisgarh CM said.

“Rest Chhattisgarh knows whom to bless," CM Baghel said. He also shared the viral picture of him playing the game 'Candy Crush'.

After Baghel's tweet, former CM and senior BJP leader Dr Raman Singh took to X. A humorous exchange of swipes followed after that.

Dr Raman Singh, quote tweeting CM Baghel's 'Candy Crush' tweet, wrote, "Bhupesh ji, you have been "playing" with Chhattisgarh for the last five years. Sometime land scam game, sometime coal scam game, sometime sand scam game, sometime liquor scam game. Now that the code of conduct is in place, you can't play scam games, so you are playing Candy Crush. Amazing, in 5 years you are at level 4400 of Candy Crush, and your government is at level 420. Well don't worry, after November 17 you will have to do this full time."

CM Baghel was quick to respond to his political rival. Replying to Dr Singh's tweet, CM Baghel displayed his funny bone.

"How cute dr sahab! Kaise kar lete hein aap ye sab? Koi tonic wagarah lete hein kya? “With Family and Extended Family” 15 saal tak “Kamishankhori ka Commonwealth” khelne wale ab aisi baatein karenge? Don’t worry! I am crushing only candies, but public is going to crush Kamishankhors again.." CM Baghel wrote, quote tweeting Dr Singh's tweet.

The verbal sparring between the Congress and the BJP in Chhattisgarh, which is gearing up for elections, has escalated following the Election Commission of India's release of the election timetable on Monday.

The state, which grapples with Naxalite insurgency, will undergo a two-stage voting process on November 7th (for 20 seats) and November 17th (for 70 seats) to choose a new 90-member legislative assembly.

