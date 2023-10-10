Chhattisgarh: Delay In Finalising First List Creates Confusion, Tension Among Congress Aspirants

Congress | Representational Photo

Raipur: Congress party’s state election committee convened its seventh meeting in Rajiv Bhawan on Tuesday having the participation from all the senior leaders of the party but failed to arrive at conclusion over the candidate list.

Despite the BJP issuing its second list, Congress is yet to decide its first list. Further, the unwanted delay in finalizing the list of candidates has created tension and confusion among the aspirants, as well as in opposition parties in the state.

Congress' list to be announced before Durga Puja

However, it has been said that the Congress party candidate list will be declared before Durga Puja.

Congress party election committee meeting was held in Rajiv Bhawan, Raipur on Tuesday in which all the senior leaders of the Congress party of the election committee participated including Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, DyCM TS Singh Deo, Speaker Charan Das Mahant, Vijay Jangid, Chandan Yadav and others, Congress Communication Department Chief, Sushil Anand Shukla said.

Screening committee meeting will begin around 10:00 pm meanwhile the central election committee meeting will be held in Delhi, Shukla said.

Congress party candidate list for Chhattisgarh will be announced before Durga puja, he added.

Congress confirms its first list

Meanwhile, sources said that the Congress party has finalized its first list of 40 candidates with single names but facing difficulty in finalizing names of remaining seats fearing backlash or ensuing infighting.

However, it is possible that the Congress party may finalize the names and announce the approved list on October 13, the sources added. Notably for Congress seat, more than 2000 party members filed applications.

After having several screening, Congress party shortlisted around 300 names and Congress election committee also somehow agreed on 60 seats, till the time, sources added.

