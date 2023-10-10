Chhattisgarh: BSP Announces Second List of Candidates For Assembly Polls

Following the enforcement of the model code of conduct in Chhattisgarh, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has issued its second list of seventeen candidates on Tuesday, bringing the total number of declared candidates for the state to 26.

In the initial list, BSP had revealed the names of nine candidates. This election in Chhattisgarh sees the BSP forming an alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP). According to the agreement, BSP will field candidates on 37 seats, while GGP will contest on the remaining 53 seats.

It is noteworthy that in every election since Chhattisgarh became a separate state, BSP candidates have secured seats. In the previous election, BSP won two seats while aligning with the Chhattisgarh Janta Congress led by the then Chief Minister, Ajit Jogi.

However, according to available election data, BSP garnered 3.9 percent of the votes in the last election, maintaining a vote share ranging between 3.9 to 4.2 percent.

