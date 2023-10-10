 Chhattisgarh: BSP Announces Second List of Candidates For Assembly Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: BSP Announces Second List of Candidates For Assembly Polls

Chhattisgarh: BSP Announces Second List of Candidates For Assembly Polls

BSP is fighting jointly by forming an association with Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP).

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
article-image

Following the enforcement of the model code of conduct in Chhattisgarh, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has issued its second list of seventeen candidates on Tuesday, bringing the total number of declared candidates for the state to 26.

In the initial list, BSP had revealed the names of nine candidates. This election in Chhattisgarh sees the BSP forming an alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP). According to the agreement, BSP will field candidates on 37 seats, while GGP will contest on the remaining 53 seats.

It is noteworthy that in every election since Chhattisgarh became a separate state, BSP candidates have secured seats. In the previous election, BSP won two seats while aligning with the Chhattisgarh Janta Congress led by the then Chief Minister, Ajit Jogi.

However, according to available election data, BSP garnered 3.9 percent of the votes in the last election, maintaining a vote share ranging between 3.9 to 4.2 percent.

Read Also
Khairagarh by-elections: Triangular fight, semi-final for Baghel’s policies in Chattisgarh
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Delay In Finalising First List Creates Confusion, Tension Among Congress Aspirants

Chhattisgarh: Delay In Finalising First List Creates Confusion, Tension Among Congress Aspirants

Punjab: Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons, Detain SAD Leaders As Protests Intensify Over SYL Issue

Punjab: Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons, Detain SAD Leaders As Protests Intensify Over SYL Issue

West Bengal: 2 Rallies Held To Protest HC Verdict On Kamduni Gangrape-Murder Case

West Bengal: 2 Rallies Held To Protest HC Verdict On Kamduni Gangrape-Murder Case

Pedigree India Ropes In Varun Dhawan As Its First Indian Brand Ambassador, Launches Ad Film To...

Pedigree India Ropes In Varun Dhawan As Its First Indian Brand Ambassador, Launches Ad Film To...

(VIDEO) Chandigarh Chemist Shop Employees Attack Each Other With Chairs & Bricks Over Customer...

(VIDEO) Chandigarh Chemist Shop Employees Attack Each Other With Chairs & Bricks Over Customer...