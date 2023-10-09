Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2023: BJP Gives Preference To Old Stalwarts In Second List

BJP announces second list | FPJ

Raipur: In poll-bound Chhattisgarh state, major opposition Bhartiya Janata Party made a significant strategic move on Monday and issued its second list holding the names of 64 candidates in public domain. Following the BJP’s new poll strategy, it provided tickets to 4 parliamentarians in the list including, MP Renuka Singh in Bharatpur-Sonhat, MP Gomati Sai from Pathalgaon, and State President Arun Sao from Lormi seat.

With this second list, BJP altogether declared the names of the candidates on 85 seats. Meanwhile, in the second list apart from allotting seats to three MPs, BJP also provided tickets to all 14 MLAs to contest state assembly elections 2023. Now, BJP has to declare five seats only. Out of 85, 43 candidates are fresh candidates which will contest elections for the first time. While preparing the list BJP ensured that its old stalwarts get tickets.

BJP prefers stalwarts in second list

BJP has also declared the names on capital city Raipur’s four high profile seats in the second list includes Raipur (Rural) seat – Motilal Sahu, the seat has Sahu community members in majority. Earlier the seat was in the hands of BJP before the 2018 elections when Nandkumar Sahu was MLA. However, before awarding the ticket to Motilal Sahu, BJYM Youth leader Amit Sahu's name was on top.

Purinder Mishra, from Odiya community was allotted a ticket from Raipur North, earlier for this seat, Uday Sadani of Sadani Durbar, ex-MLA Srichand Sundarani, Sanjay Shrivastava. Sindhi community created pressure for the seat but the demand remained unheard. Moreover, BJP did not disturb the seat of seven times MLA Brijmohan Agarwal from Raipur South.

BJP again showed confidence in 77 years old RSS supporter leader Nankiram Kanwar from Rampur seat.

BJP has issued tickets to Ishwar Sahu, the father of slain BJP member Bhuvneshwar Sahu. Ishwar Sahu lost his son during a communal violence which broke out in Biranpur of Saja constituency. Saja is also an electoral constituency of Congress Parliamentary Minister Ravindra Choubey also known as left hand of Chief Minister Baghel.

BJP also took risk in allotting tickets, and allotted a ticket of Dharshiwan to Chhattisgarh’s Superstar Anuj Sharma. Earlier a list was leaked into the media, which upholds the name of Anuj Sharma, creating a major uproar in the area. BJP workers staged a major demonstration in-front of the BJP office terming Anuj as outsider. Instead of officially rejecting the list, BJP believed in Anuj's stardom and dissatisfaction in voters against ruling MLA Anita Yogendra Shamra.

Moreover, BJP State President Arun Sao will contest election from Sahu dominated Lormi seat, meanwhile, Dharamjeet Singh, ex-MLA Jogi Congress have been given ticket from Takhatpur.

Former tribal state president Vishnu Deo Sai has been given a ticket from tribal dominated Kunkuri.

Meanwhile, this time also BJP showed confidence in ex-IAS OP Choudhary, who quitted his job in the last assembly elections to contest from Kharsiya. This time OP Choudhary has been provided a ticket from Raigarh.

What Political Analysts say about list:

"After taking lessons from Karnatka elections, BJP opted a defensive strategy in which 43 old faces, including 14 sitting MLAs, ex-CM, two ex-speakers, 4 MPs were given tickets. This shows that BJP is not willing to take any risk. The central leadership also failed to churn out any effective strategy to tame middle order leadership in Chhattisgarh,"Uchit Sharma, Political Analyst.

"BJP relied on tested and tried candidates while distributing tickets, negating the youth aspirants. Now it is up to Congress how it distributes the tickets to winning candidates," Ashok Tomar, Political Analyst.

"BJP preferred those leaders must get ticket who led to infighting in the party. Voting for BJP means end to paddy bonus," SA Shukla, Congress Communication Department Chief, Chhattisgarh.

"BJP publish the list of 85 candidates for the assembly elections. Public is ready for change, and by the formation of BJP government, the scammer, unruly, tyrannical government will go," Arun Sao, BJP State President, Chhattisgarh.