Chattisgarh: Meeting Of Congress 6 Committee Held At Rajiv Bhawan

Chattisgarh State Congress organised a review meeting of its six committees in the Raijiv Bhawan, Raipur on Friday. Congress party Chattisgarh in-charge, Kumari Selja, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress State President Deepak Baij, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, Speaker Chhattisgarh Assembly Charan Das Mahant remained present in the majority of these meetings, a Congress release said. All the senior leaders participated in these meetings.

The meetings which were held on Friday in the Rajiv Bhawan are Protocol Committee, Display Committee, Communication committee, Planning and strategy committee, Manifesto Committee, Declaration Committee, the communique said.

Protocol Committee was headed by Chairman and Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, meanwhile its members Shivsingh Thakur, Ajay Sahu, Sunil Kukreja, Ghazala Khan, Shabbir Khan, Sagar Dulhani, Dilip Chauhan, Rajesh Chaubey, Prabhjot Singh Ladi, Matin Khan, Rahul Induria, Danish Rafiq, Pragati Mohit Bajpai, Renu Mishra, Jayesh Tiwari, Utkarsh Verma, Mohammad Azhar, Abdul Rab were remain present.

The Disciplinary Committee was headed by Chairman and senior MLA Dhanendra Sahu, meanwhile Vice President Pratima Chandrakar, Vice President Dhanesh Patila, General Secretary in-charge Malkit Singh Gendu, General Secretary Deepak Mishra, General Secretary Naresh Thakur were present.

Meanwhile, in the Communications Committee meeting Chairman and Minister Ravindra Choubey, Chief Minister's Advisor Vinod Verma, AICC Secretary Rajesh Tiwari, State Congress Communications Department Chairman Sushil Anand Shukla, former MP Ingrid McCloud, senior spokesperson R. P. Singh, IT Cell Chairman Jaivardhan Bissa, Spokesperson Krishna Kumar Markam, Senior Spokesperson Neeta Lodhi, Spokesperson Nitin Bhansali, Spokesperson Hemant Dhruva, Former Secretary Ravi Bhardwaj, Former IT Cell Chairman Rajendra Singh Parihar were present.

In the Planning and Strategy Committee meeting Chairman and Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Minister Ravindra Choubey, Minister Mohammad Akbar, Minister Kawasi Lakhma, Senior MLA Dhanendra Sahu, Bastar Development Corporation Chairman Lakheshwar Baghel, Interbusiness Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation Chairman Dhanesh Patila, State Representative Anand Kukreja, Vice President Arun Singhania, General Secretary in-charge Malkit Singh Gendu, Jatin Jaiswal, Pankaj Mahawar, Arun Bhadra, Safi Ahmed, Umashankar Shukla, Gajraj Pagaria were present.

In the Election Manifesto Committee meeting Chairman and Minister Mohammad Akbar, Minister Ravindra Choubey, Minister Shivkumar Dahria, Former Minister Premsai Singh, Senior MLA Dhanendra Sahu, MLA Shailesh Pandey, Arun Vora, Shishupal Sori, Dwarkadhish Yadav, Kunwar Singh Nishad, AICC Secretary. Rajesh Tiwari, Vice President Chunnilal Sahu, Urdu Academy President Idris Gandhi, Rajnandgaon Mayor Hema Deshmukh, Tourism Board President Atal Srivastava, Ambikapur Mayor Ajay Tirkey were present.

Meanwhile in the Election Management Committee meeting Chairman and Minister Shivkumar Dahria, Vice Chairman Arun Singhania, AICC Secretary Rajesh Tiwari, Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Girish Dewangan, General Secretary in-charge Malkit Singh Gaindu, senior leader Gajraj Pagaria were present.

