Chattisgarh: AAP Alleges Bastar Bandh A Sham, Calls BJP & Congress Adani's Agents

Raipur: Sanjiv Jha, the Chhattisgarh AAP in-charge, held a press conference at the AAP Office in Raipur, where he stated that the call for Bastar Bandh was a mere facade to mislead the public. He alleged that both BJP and Congress are agents of the conglomerate Adani.

Jha questioned why Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, with a five-year tenure, did not take necessary steps to declare the Nagarnar Steel Project as a state Public Sector Unit (PSU). He accused the government of showcasing efforts only after the Modi government planned to disinvest and hand over the project to Adani.

Bastar bandh is a drama: Jha

According to Jha, the Bastar Bandh is a theatrical performance designed to deceive the public. He claimed that neither BJP nor Congress is in control in the state; it is, in fact, Adani's government. Jha emphasized that the state's resources were being exploited, evident in the case of Hasdeo, and urged the public to reject Congress and BJP leaders in the upcoming assembly election to safeguard the state's wealth and resources.

"AAP Emerges as an Alternative to Tyrannical Rule," he added. The AAP leader also emphasized that the names of other candidates would be declared based on survey results.

Notably, this time too, AAP has announced its intention to field candidates in all 90 constituencies in the state.

As of now, AAP has announced the names of 22 candidates.

