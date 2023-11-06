Chhattisgarh: Congress Media Chief Sushil Shukla Questions Brijmohan Agrawal's Cash Seizure By ED

FPJ

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Congress claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized the vehicle of Brijmohan Agrawal with cash.

Addressing a press conference at the state Congress party office in the state capital on Monday evening, State Congress Media Chief Sushil Anand Shukla claimed that a cash seizure from a car in the basement of a hotel in the state capital was held by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2.

The owner of the seized car has been identified as Brijmohan Agrawal, he said.

BJP and the ED have conspired together to tarnish the image of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to impact the assembly election, Shukla alleged

Sushil Shukla claims ED seized cash from BJP worker

The Congress communication chief said that the ED levelled serious allegations on seizure of cash from a BJP worker, even the BJP leader's brother released video from its office, then it tried to show it has links with Congress, what exactly it means, Shukla questioned.

Congress party also mentioned that on the basis of statement of a driver who is a BJP agent ED accused in its press note that CM Baghel has links with the operator of Mahadev App operator and have received ₹508 crore from these bookies, itself seemed a cooked case to tarnish the image of popular CM.

Congress demands fair probe

Congress also questioned the Shubham Soni video in which he was shown as an employee at Mahadev App and in the second video Shubham Soni declares himself the owner of Mahadev App and calls Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal as his employees. It demanded a fair probe.

Congress ask, why did the BJP release this video of Shubham Soni? Where did it come to BJP? If Shubham Soni has sent this video to the BJP then why did he send it to BJP only, what is their connection? ED should investigate this, where did BJP get this from?

If the ED gets evidence then the agency should confirm it or try to tarnish someone's image by making it public without investigating it, he said.

The ED should investigate the whole episode, Shukla added.

Senior State Congress Spokespersons R P Singh, Dhananjay Singh Thakur, Ghanshyam Raju Tiwari, Surendra Verma, Chairman of State Commission for Minorities Mahendra Chhabda, State Congress Joint General Secretary Ajay Sahu, Spokesmen Ajay Gangwani and Mani Prakash Vaishnav were also present.

