Chhattisgarh: 'BJP Has Long Record Of Deceiving Public,' Says Sushil Shukla

Raipur: Congress party severely criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 2023 election manifesto, titled as "Modi Ki Guarantee," by referring to it as "Kapat Patra" (deceptive document).

While addressing a press conference at Congress party State Headquarters, Raipur Sushil Anand Shukla, Chairman of the Communication Department of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC), alleged that the BJP's manifesto is a mischievous document prepared by copying the points of promises made by the Congress party earlier.

Row over paddy price

Shukla highlighted the point that BJP made U-turn over paddy procurement price.

After Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel successfully pushed the issue of increasing procurement rate of paddy the BJP which was in denial mode earlier finally agreed and now is now promising to raise the price ceiling up to ₹3100 per quintal.

Irony was previously BJP denied to do so. Shukla attributed this shift to the achievements of CM Baghel.

Shukla also pointed out the BJP has a record of deceiving the public, earlier they promised of depositing ₹15 lakhs in the account of every citizen of India, generating 2 crore jobs for youth every year, reducing inflation within 100 days, and doubling farmers' income. We all are aware that nothing was fulfilled.

When BJP makes an announcement, the public becomes skeptical about it because it has a long record of making fool of the public, Shukla alleged. The public hasn't forgotten past commitments left unmet, he commented.

He further emphasized the Congress's role in the state's development, stating that while the BJP aims to emulate their work from the last five years, they are effectively playing on the Congress's pitch.

Shukla slams BJP over farmers' loan waiver issue

Regarding the BJP's pledge to purchase 21 quintals of paddy, Shukla expressed doubts given their previous reduction of the limit from 15 to 10 quintals in 2013. He also questioned the BJP's stance on farmers' loan waivers.

In contrast, Shukla highlighted the Congress's track record of fulfilling 34 out of 36 promises made over the last five years, underscoring the party's commitment to delivering on its pledges.

During the press conference senior State Congress Spokespersons and leaders, including Dhananjay Singh Thakur, Ghanshyam Raju Tiwari, Surendra Verma and others were present.

