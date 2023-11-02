Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: BJP Set to Unveil Highly Anticipated Poll Manifesto On November 3

Representational photo

Bharatiya Janata Party will announce its most awaited election manifesto for Chhattisgarh on Friday. The election manifesto will be released in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, State Incharge Om Mathur, State President Arun Sao, Former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh at BJP State Headquarters Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, Raipur on Friday.

BJP spokesperson Amit Chimnani confirmed the information.

People are expecting the release of the election manifesto will soar the political temperature of poll bound state Chhattisgarh.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)