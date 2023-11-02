 Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: BJP Set to Unveil Highly Anticipated Poll Manifesto On November 3
Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: BJP Set to Unveil Highly Anticipated Poll Manifesto On November 3

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Bharatiya Janata Party will announce its most awaited election manifesto for Chhattisgarh on Friday. The election manifesto will be released in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, State Incharge Om Mathur, State President Arun Sao, Former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh at BJP State Headquarters Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, Raipur on Friday.

BJP spokesperson Amit Chimnani confirmed the information.

People are expecting the release of the election manifesto will soar the political temperature of poll bound state Chhattisgarh.

