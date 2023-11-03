Chhattisgarh Elections: Home Minister Unveils BJP's 'Modi Ki Guarantee 2023' Manifesto For Upcoming State Polls

FPJ

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released 47-page Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto ‘Modi Ki Guarantee 2023’ for Chhattisgarh’s upcoming assembly elections -2023 during a manifesto unveiling ceremony held at BJP state headquarters Kushabhau Thakre Parisar in the state capital Raipur on Friday.

The manifesto for 90 assembly seats starts with countering Congress ruled Baghel government flagship schemes and policies.

What does the manifesto say?

The manifesto ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ begins with Krishak Unnati Yojana which promises procurement of 21 quintals of paddy per acre at the rate of ₹3100/quintal. At present paddy is procured in the state at the rate of around ₹2800/quintal. However, BJP also announced one time payment of procured paddy which is not happening in the state.

The second point of the manifesto promises yearly financial assistance of ₹12,000 to married women under Mahatari Jatan Yojana and ensures availability of cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 to poor families.

BJP's other key promises

- Filling 1 lakh vacant government posts in Chhattisgarh in two years.

- Tendu Patta bonus will be provided to Tendu Patta collectors Rs 4500 meanwhile Tendu Patta Standard bag rate will be increased up to Rs 5,500.

- Landless farmers/agricultural farmers of the state will be provided financial assistance of Rs 10,000 annually under Deendayal Upadhyay Krishi Majdoor Yojana.

- Under Ayushman Bharat Swasthya Chhattisgarh, families will be provided health insurance facility upto Rs 10 lakh.

- To omit the scope of malpractice and corruption in CGPSC exam, the exams will be conducted similar to UPSC pattern and the system will be developed for it.

- Youth Entrepreneurs will be provided 50% subsidy and interest free loans on their startups.

- Students will be given a monthly travel allowance for going to college through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

- Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, funds will be sanctioned for the construction of 18 lakh houses, while every house will have a tap water connection within two years under the ‘Ghar Ghar Nirmal Jal Abhiyan’.

It also promised development of capital Raipur and nearby areas in the as per NCR model and named it SCR, and establishment of an innovation hub in Raipur.

Amit Shah takes a dig at CM Baghel

After the manifesto was launched, Amit Shah took dig at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and said “election manifesto is not just a manifesto for the BJP, but a 'Sankalp Patra' (document of resolution) for us.”

Our Sankalap Patra is a roadmap to fulfilling our promises in future. Establishing Chhattisgarh state (in 2000) is a part of our resolution. From a BIMARU (laggard) state Chhattisgarh was transformed into a good state in 15 years of Raman Singh rule (2003-2018).

Now I again assure you after the formation of the government in the state we aimed to make Chhattisgarh a developed state, in the next five years a transformation can be witnessed, he said.

In five years of Baghel rule, the state’s development was compromised, because CM Baghel used Chhattisgarh as an ATM for the Congress party. However, with this election, his validity also expired, the Union Minister alleged.

He warned of serious consequences the state is going to face if the government repeats. If Baghel becomes CM again, then again hard-earned wealth of the Chhattisgarh people will be deposited into Congress treasures. To prevent this loot, and save the state, he appealed to the public to vote for BJP.

