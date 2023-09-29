 Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP National President JP Nadda Arrive At Raipur
The two leaders had discussion on various party related matters, including the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 at Bilaspur.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda being accorded welcome at BJP state headquarters on Thursday by MP Sunil Soni. | FPJ

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda arrived in Raipur on Thursday.

BJP State President and MP Arun Sao welcomed both leaders at the airport, while BJP co-incharge Nitin Nabin, Regional Organization General Secretary Ajay Jamwal, Organization General Secretary Pawan Sai, Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel, Raipur MP Sunil Soni, State General Secretary OP Chaudhary, and others welcomed them at BJP State Headquarters, Kushabhau Parisar.

PM Modi's State visit

The two leaders had discussions on various party-related matters, including the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 in Bilaspur. The leaders, along with the state's top leadership, also discussed the second list of candidates to be released. The status of the Parivarthan Yatra was also reviewed, party sources said. Both leaders then left Raipur during the evening hours. BJP had already released the first list of candidates.

