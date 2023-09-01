Chhattisgarh: Political Heat Intensifies As Amit Shah Set To Corner Baghel Govt On His 2-day Vist

FPJ

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on September 1. On the second day of his visit, the Home Minister will release a chargesheet against the ruling Baghel government in public domain in Raipur.

After the issuance of the chargesheet, a boil and intense fighting will be seen in the politics of Chhattisgarh between Congress and BJP, the political analyst said. In poll bound Chhattisgarh which is going to witness its general assembly election by end of the year, it is the fourth visit in the last 70 days.

Several union ministers to accompany Shah

He addressed a public meeting in Durg on June 22, then he visited Chhattisgarh on July 5, and July 22. But his proposed Friday visit to the state has been considered politically crucial. As per the information received through sources, in this visit the Union Minister will be accompanied by the central leaders like Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya and Rastriya Sangathan Mantri BL Santosh.

However, as per the party schedule, the Union Minister will reach Raipur at 6.40 pm on September 1. He will hold a meeting with top BJP leaders at 8.00 pm at the State Headquarters Integrated Complex, Kushabhau Thakre premises.

He will release the charge sheet against the government on September 2 at Deendayal Auditorium at 11.00 am. He will visit Saraipali on the same day on September 2 at 3 pm and participate in the tribal conference and felicitation program. He will leave for Delhi at 6 pm.

Prior to Amit Shah’s program, on August 31, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BL Santosh will be in Raipur.

The BJP party sources said that after the visit, the second list of candidates are likely to be announced. BJP had already released the list of 21 candidates.

