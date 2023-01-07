Country will be Naxal free before 2024 elections: Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File pic

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was on a one day visit to Chhattisgarh Korba district on Saturday assured the public that the Central government is making serious efforts to make India Naxal free before 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Shah lashed at the Baghel ruled Congress government over rampant corruption and lawlessness.

Naxal free India before 2024 elections

"During the Congress rule in 2019, 2258 cases of naxal incidents recorded which has declined to 509 in 2021 and serious attempts are being made to make Naxal infested areas of India maoist free before 2024 elections," Home Minister Shah said in Korba on Saturday while addressing a public gathering.

"Despite Chhattisgarh being a tribal dominated state where members of OBC community reside in large numbers, Congress government has not taken any effective decision for the welfare of these communities. It’s the BJP government which formed OBC commission, ensured reservation in competitive exams like NEET also provided respect to the tribal community by electing Adiwasi woman like Draupdi Murmu as first woman tribal president of India," Shah said. He asked the public to vote for BJP if they wanted four square development in the country.

Apart from these, Shah castigated the ruling Baghel government in strong words and blamed that the government failed to check rampant corruption and lawlessness in the state.

He praised Raman Singh as Chowarwale Baba and credited him for his effort’s on distribution of rice as a form of ration that started reaching the poor regularly. During Baghel’s rule Chhattisgarh has become a lucrative destination for the corrupt, Shah alleged.

Chhattisgarh State Congress responds to Shah's allegations

However, Chhattisgarh State Congress Party countered the allegations and said, the Home Minister intentionally presented wrong data and dishonoured the women of the state. NCRB data states the cases of sexual assault halved in Congress rule meanwhile naxal incidents declined by 80% in the state, Congress said. Moreover, in BJP’s Raman rule Rs 36,000 crore NAAN scam occurred. Instead of defaming Baghel government if HM put light on these issues, it will be better for BJP, Sushil Anan Shukla, Congress Communication Department Chief said.