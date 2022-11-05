Chhattisgarh: Bhanupratappur by-election schedule announced, blame-game begins between BJP, Congress

FPJ

Raipur: The by-election for Chhattisgarh’s Bhanupratappur assembly constituency will be held on December 5.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule to hold the by-election on Saturday, November 5.

State Electoral Officer announces schedule

Chhattisgarh's Electoral Officer Reena Baba Kangale declared the schedule for the Bhanupratappur for the by-election in Raipur on Saturday and said, polls for the by-election will be held on December 5, date for nomination was fixed as November 17-21, and meanwhile, counting of votes will be carried out on December 8. Polls will be conducted on 256 polling stations, the IAS officer said.

However, with the declaration of by-election dates, the volatile political temperature of the state also soared up and the tension between ruling Congress and BJP became apparent.

Blame-game over reservation

BJP, which ruled the state for three terms aggressively put the blame over ruling Congress party saying that curtailment in 32 per cent reservation of scheduled tribes in the state is outcome of irresponsible lackluster attitude of the ruling Congress government.

Entire BJP, including the scheduled tribe cell leader continuously onslaught Baghel government and missed not any ball to castigate Congress leadership in the state.

Reduction in ST reservation in the state is a result of anti-ST policies, and this time it will sink the ship of Congress, BJP ex-state president Vikram Usendi alleged.

On the issue of reduction in reservation, Governor Anusuiya Uikey also asked the Chief Minister to update her in writing on the issue.

The governor’s proactive approach and BJP’s aggressive attitude on the issue hindered the pace of invincible Congress since it rose to power in the state.

Congress also fiercely countered the allegations.

"On every issue the state government used to intimate the governor on regular intervals, if she needs more information, it will be provided," Parliamentary Minister Ravindra Choubey said.

Chhattisgarh Congress Department Communication Chief SA Shukla said, reduction in ST reservation in the state is the previous BJP government's fault.