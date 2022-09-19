On Camera: Man beaten, shirt torn-off by group of women staff of Raipur airport

e-Paper Get App
The video has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Viral video | Twitter

Raipur: A group of females were spotted thrashing a young man by tearing his shirt and making his run away in shame. The incident was caught on camera by onlookers from the Raipur's Swami Vivekananda International Airport. Reportedly, the brawl between the women and the latter broke over a monetary dispute.

Following the happening, NDTV reported that both parties registered a case at Mana police Station in Raipur city. Watch video:

article-image

