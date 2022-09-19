On Camera: Man beaten, shirt torn-off by group of women staff of Raipur airport

Viral video | Twitter

Raipur: A group of females were spotted thrashing a young man by tearing his shirt and making his run away in shame. The incident was caught on camera by onlookers from the Raipur's Swami Vivekananda International Airport. Reportedly, the brawl between the women and the latter broke over a monetary dispute.

Following the happening, NDTV reported that both parties registered a case at Mana police Station in Raipur city. Watch video:

#Raipur #AAI @aairprairport @RaipurPoliceCG



What is happening in the airport, where is the security of airport....? Really shameless some girls are beating one person freely...?



Hopefully Raipur Police will take strict action against such incident. pic.twitter.com/wxQcn1G3cC — Chandrashekhar Dewangan (@chandrak0809) September 18, 2022

