Chhattisgarh: Flight services from Bilaspur to Delhi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj to start from March 1

Bilaspur city in Chhattisgarh is going to be linked by air-services from March 1 to New Delhi, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Prayagraj under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN.

ATR 72 aircraft services from Bilaspur to be New Delhi, will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The first flight (1520-1545) from New Delhi will have a stopover at Jabalpur and reach Bilaspur at 3.20 pm. The flight from Bilaspur will take off at 3.45 pm for Prayagraj and to New Delhi.

The second flight (1600-1630) from New Delhi will touch down at Prayagraj and reach Bilaspur at 4.00 pm. It will return from Bilaspur at 4.30 pm to Jabalpur to reach New Delhi.