Emergency landing of Indigo Indore-Chennai flight done at Indore airport, reports crack in the windshield

Indore: Indigo's Indore-Chennai flight had to land at the Indore plane in an emergency after reporting a crack in the windshield of the aircraft.

IndiGo flight (6E6195) left Indore for Chennai at 03:38 am but the flight landed again at Indore Airport at 04:03 am. All passengers will be sent by an alternate flight.

As per preliminary information, the aircraft was all set to leave for Chennai. As soon as the flight reported the default, the pilot decided to land the flight at the Indore airport in an emergency situation. This averted any untoward accident. No such damage has been reported in the due course.