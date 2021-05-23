Chhatrasal stadium murder case: Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested; sent to 6-day police custody

After evading arrest for nearly three weeks, Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested on Sunday and remanded in police custody for six days in connection with a stadium brawl that had led to the death of a wrestler.

It was an unsavoury sight as the well-built athlete, who would drape himself in the Tricolour after winning medals for the nation, had his face enveloped in towel as he was led by the Delhi Police's special cell officers.

Ironically, the denouement came for Sushil Kumar on World Wrestling Day.

The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers. The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who had since been on the run. After questioning him for around 30 minutes inside the court, the police sought his custody for 12 days for further interrogation.