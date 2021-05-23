Chhatrasal case: Delhi court sends wrestler Sushil Kumar, his associate Ajay Kumar to 6 days police custody

Earlier in the day, the 38-year-old wrestler, Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

On Tuesday, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Sushil Kumar in connection with the case.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, being one of them, died during treatment.

Meanwhile, the video in which Dhankar was beaten by Kumar, was made to ensure that the Olympic medallist continues to have his influence in the wrestling circuit and no one opposes him in future, a Delhi Police source told news agency ANI on Sunday. "Sushil had asked Prince (friend or associate) to make that video, however, Dhankar died, following which the accused fled," said the source.

Dhankar's father, meanwhile, said there is strong evidence against Sushil Kumar and that he should be severly punished. "There is strong evidence against him (Sushil Kumar), severe punishment should be given to him. I have full faith in law," he said.