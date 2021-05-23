'Strong evidence against Sushil Kumar': Sagar Dhankar's father demands 'severe punishment'

After the arrest of Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar in Chhatrasal stadium murder case, the father of deceased Sagar Dhankar has demanded severe punishment for accused Kumar. Ashok, father of Dhankar, said, "there is strong evidence against him (Sushil Kumar), severe punishment should be given to him. I have full faith in law."

While Delhi police sources have revealed that the video in which Sagar Dhankar was beaten up was made to ensure that accused Sushil continues to have influence in his circuit and no one could oppose him.

It has also been revealed that the wrestler had asked Prince Dalal to make that video, however, Sagar died, following which the accused fled away.

India's two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was on the run for over a fortnight for alleged links with the murder of former international wrestler Sagar Dhankar, and was arrested by Special Cell on Sunday.

Special Cell Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Kushwah said that Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar, another accused in the case have been arrested. Kushwah said that Kumar was arrested by a team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shiv kumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh.