Chennai Weather Update: Moderate Rainfall Is Forecasted In These Region Of Tamil Nadu; Check More Details

Chennai Weather Forecast | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Chennai: After a brief dry spell, rains have returned to Tamil Nadu, with moderate to heavy showers reported across numerous districts over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in numerous districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 70 per cent. The wind is expected to blow from the West at 19 km/h.

A yellow alert has been issued in these regions

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in numerous regions, including Nilgiris, Theni, Coimbatore, Thiruppur, Dindigul, Thenkasi, Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Karikal, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirivanamali, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi. The weather department said that moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in these regions of Tamil Nadu and it is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Today's AQI

The AQI in the city is likely to stand at 85, which indicates moderate air quality in the city. Some people who are less sensitive to air pollution may also have problems. Sensitive people may face more problems. The higher the AQI, the higher the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. An AQI of 50 or less indicates good air quality, while an AQI of more than 300 indicates hazardous air quality.

Weather forecast for the next five days

June 10: Partly cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms expected. The minimum and maximum temperatures will likely range around 28 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

June 11: Partly cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain is forecasted for Wednesday.

June 12- 15: Partly cloudy with light rainfall is anticipated.