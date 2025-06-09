 Mumbai Weather Update: Overcast Skies Take Over City; Light Rains Anticipated In Palghar, Thane, Navi Mumbai Regions
Mumbai Weather Update: Overcast Skies Take Over City; Light Rains Anticipated In Palghar, Thane, Navi Mumbai Regions

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather today is anticipated to be slightly warmer than experienced, with cloudy conditions and the possibility of rain in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Navi Mumbai regions.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Update: Overcast Skies Take Over City; Light Rains Anticipated In Palghar, Thane, Navi Mumbai Regions

Mumbai: The rains have paused for the last few days, with only cloudy skies and light showers expected in Mumbai and surrounding areas on June 9. The temperature in Mumbai will reach around 33 degrees Celsius this week. On June 9, temperatures will range between minimum and maximum of 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Konkan region could see moderate rainfall, particularly along the coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and adjacent districts until June 12, raising concerns about water resource management as the monsoon season arrives earlier than usual.

The Konkan area predicts moderate rain, especially along coastal regions. Mumbai has recorded 82.4mm and 87.5mm of rainfall since June 1, indicating an early start to the monsoon on May 26, about two weeks ahead of schedule.

Despite the good rainfall, water reservoir levels remain critically low, holding only 10.7 per cent of the city's requirements. The early monsoon brings challenges, emphasising the need for effective water management and urban resilience strategies in the face of climate uncertainties.

Experts highlight that the intense rains can strain drainage systems and increase flooding risks while replenishing reservoirs, calling for enhanced green infrastructure and stormwater management. The interplay of rainfall patterns affects agriculture and ecosystem health in surrounding districts like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. Officials must monitor water levels and promote conservation efforts.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, June 10 by IMD states that the city will face similar weather conditions but slightly warmer weather conditions. IMD predicts generally cloudy days with light rains to occur in city with temperatures ranging between minimum and maximum of 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The situation reflects the need for a comprehensive urban climate strategy that prioritises sustainability and equitable resource access. As Mumbai navigates these challenges, collective efforts from all stakeholders will be essential for ensuring water security and urban resilience amidst a changing climate.

Today's Air Quality Index (AQI) is at moderate level with an AQI of 69 according to the Sameer App by Centre Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB).

