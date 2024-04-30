Chennai Viral Video: Man Brutally Assaults Wife On Koyambedu Bridge; Accused Arrested

Chennai Viral Video: Man Brutally Assaults Wife On Koyambedu Bridge; Case Filed, Accused Arrested | X

Chennai: After a video capturing a man brutally assaulting a woman amid heavy traffic on Koyambedu flyover of Chennai in Tamil Nadu went viral, Chennai police have launched an investigation and have arrested the man seen in the video. The video appeared on social media on April 27, Saturday. It can be seen in the video, that the lady is fallen on the ground and a man is trying to assault her, drag her to make her get up. A motor-bike is parked at the post. While traffic was proceeding, all this was happening on the bridge. Reports said that one of the passers by recorded the video and also informed the police.

Watch the video here

Chennai police sprung into action and managed to arrest the accused. The police took to X and responded to the viral video saying, "Male in this video is Roshan and the lady is his wife. For assaulting the lady, FIR has been registered, Roshan has been arrested and being investigated."

UPDATE:



Male in this video is Roshan and the lady is his wife. For assaulting the lady, FIR has been registered, Roshan has been arrested and being investigated.

இந்த வீடியோவில் காணப்படும் ஆண் ரோஷன் மற்றும் பெண் அவரது மனைவி.

பெண்ணை தாக்கியதாக, எப்ஐஆர் பதிவு செய்து, ரோஷனை கைது… https://t.co/UjBFybvUeV — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) April 27, 2024

In response to the post of Chennai police, Netizens lauded the promptness shown by Chennai police in discharging their duty. @Kovai_Karthic said, "thank you Chennai Police". @shmiusa said, "This is great Chennai Police for swift action….all these can be prevented if people can see, not more police around, but police carrying guns, toy or real…however, we see this happening now only for a few individuals with police escort."

This is great Chennai Police for swift action….all these can be prevented if people can see, not more police around, but police carrying guns, toy or real…however, we see this happening now only for a few individuals with police escort.. — V Shankar (@shmiusa) April 27, 2024

According to an India Today report, "when the person filming the video informed the alleged culprit that the police were on their way, he quickly lifted his wife, placed her on the two-wheeler, and fled the scene."