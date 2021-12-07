Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala meets megastar Rajinikanth, wife; reasons unclear

Chennai: Expelled All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala met actor Rajinikanth at the actor's house in Poes Garden in Chennai on Monday evening.

Sasikala greeted Rajinikanth on his Dadasaheb Phalke award and also enquired about his health.

The superstar had undergone a Carotoid revascularisation procedure in October this year.

In January this year, Sasikala, a confidante of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was released from jail in Bengaluru after serving four-year imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

In September 2017, Sasikala was formally removed as the AIADMK chief.

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala met with actor Rajinikanth and his wife Latha at his residence in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/8SGNT2y8M1 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

