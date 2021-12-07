e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:06 PM IST

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala meets megastar Rajinikanth, wife; reasons unclear

The meet took place at the actor's residence.
ANI
Chennai: Expelled All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala met actor Rajinikanth at the actor's house in Poes Garden in Chennai on Monday evening.

Sasikala greeted Rajinikanth on his Dadasaheb Phalke award and also enquired about his health.

The superstar had undergone a Carotoid revascularisation procedure in October this year.

In January this year, Sasikala, a confidante of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was released from jail in Bengaluru after serving four-year imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

In September 2017, Sasikala was formally removed as the AIADMK chief.

