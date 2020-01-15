Check out PM Modi's Instagram pictures of 'Uttarayan' celebrations at Statue of Unity

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Instagram and shared pictures of Uttarayan celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujurat.
PM Modi tweeted saying, "Vibrant and colourful Uttarayan celebrations at the ‘Statue of Unity.’ Have a look..." He had earlier also greeted the people on the festival of Uttarayan, saying the atmosphere all around is full of happiness. Uttarayan is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India.
Gujarat celebrated Uttarayan on January 14, which is the first festival that falls in the New Year. It is also known as the "Festival of Kites", the state of Gujarat celebrated this version of Makar Sankranti with great enthusiasm. 'Uttarayan' is celebrated for two days.
The 182-meter tall Statue of Unity in Gujarat has been included in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's '8 Wonders of SCO' list, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar appreciated the SCO's efforts towards promoting tourism among member nations and asserted that the statue's inclusion in the list will "surely serve as an inspiration".
(Inputs from Agencies)
