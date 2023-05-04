Chaos ensues as Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai first delayed by 6 hrs, later cancelled |

Passengers flying on Air India flight from San Franciso to Mumbai on Thursday took to Twitter complaining about their horrible experiences on flight AI 180 SFO - BOM that was initially delayed by 6 hours after which it was cancelled (as per flyers). Flyers said the crew informed them that there was some technical difficulty with the airplane.

Flyers said that the crew reportedly kept giving excuses to appease each time.

An angry flyer wrote, "Horrible experience with #AirIndia SFO to Mumbai flight. Technical difficulty twice. First caused delay of 3.5 hrs and another one after boarding passengers kept everyone inside for 4 hours. Finally flight is cancelled. Complete chaos."

Another flyer narrated horrible experience as the Air India flight on May 4 was cancelled, narrating a similar incident that happened with him last year in December when he was flying with the Indian carrier.

The flyer wrote, "@airindiain @RNTata2000 AI 180 SFO - BOM delayed by 6 hrs and counting without any clear information today. Last time we flew in Dec 2023 it was delayed by 3 hrs. Crew kept giving excuses to appease each time. We are so gullible Never again, AirIndia is dead to us."

Air India has not issued any official statement regarding the incident that went down at San Francisco airport.

