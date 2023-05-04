Go First cancels flights until Tuesday; DGCA asks carrier to refund passengers | (Photo: Twitter/@GoFirstairways)

The DGCA has asked Go First to process refunds to passengers as per regulations after it issued a show cause notice to the company for cancelling flights on May 3-4. The airline in response to the regulators show cause notice stated that the flights will be cancelled until Tuesday.

DGCA in a statement said, "DGCA has examined the response of Go First and has issued an order under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulations. DGCA is committed to minimising passenger inconvenience in the view of the abrupt decision by Go First to suspend their scheduled operations without any prior intimation."

DGCA in a show cause notice had asked Go First why action should not be taken against the company for the cancellation of flights and had asked for a response within 24 hours.

The statement further said that it is the responsibility of the airline to make alternative arrangements for passengers in order to reduce the inconvenience.

Go First in its response to the show cause notice had said it will decide its action based on the outcome of their application before the NCLT. IT also added that it has stopped sale of flights till May 15, 2023 and is working out a way to refund or reschedule for future dates for the passengers who had already booked to fly with them.

Go First files for insolvency

On Tuesday, the airline had said that it has filed for insolvency resolution as it can no longer continue to meet its financial obligations, blaming US company Pratt & Whitney's "faulty engines" for grounding of 50 per cent of its fleet.

Go First had also announced suspension of all its flight operations from May 3 to May 5.

Its CEO Kaushik Khona had confirmed on Tuesday that the airline has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the NCLT.

Go First owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore, its bankruptcy filing showed.

Inconvenience to passengers

With the cancelation of flights the passengers were not given the information in advance and the cost of other airlines have increased due to the surge in demand.

A passenger bound for Patna from Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi, Priyanka Agrawal, while speaking to ANI said, "My flight to Patna was at 9 am. They have zero support system. I had my meetings lined up in Patna. I had to cancel these meetings and had to cancel my return flight, too." Frustrated she vented out, "Because of this, the fares of IndiGo flights to Patna went up to around Rs 19,000. Now, who will compensate?"

"I left Meerut around 3 am, but after reaching here I got to know that my flight has been cancelled...no one is ready to say anything clearly..," Harender Singh, a passenger who booked his ticket with Go First Airlines told ANI.

Another passenger who booked his ticket with Go First Airlines said, "With lot of difficulties we managed to plan a holiday to Leh and booked all the tickets..." Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that the Government of India has been assisting Go First Airlines in every possible manner but it is incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers so that they do not face inconvenience.

With inputs from Agencies