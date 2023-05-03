 As Go First reportedly owes Rs 6,500 crore to lenders, Axis Bank distances itself
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAs Go First reportedly owes Rs 6,500 crore to lenders, Axis Bank distances itself

As Go First reportedly owes Rs 6,500 crore to lenders, Axis Bank distances itself

Although Go First is silent on borrowings, it has admitted that promoters have invested a total of Rs 6,500 crore over the years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Founded in 2005, Go First, formerly known as Go Airlines, has grown from four aircraft to 58 and from four destinations to 38./ Representational image |

Go First, launched as Go Air almost two decades back in 2005, was one of the most well known affordable domestic carriers in India, and was recovering from the pandemic like its peers. But flyers who trusted the airline were shocked when it abruptly suspended operations for two days and soon filed for bankruptcy, leaving both passengers and investors hanging.

Apart from refunds to flyers and salaries to employees, Go First reportedly owes more than Rs 6,500 crore to multiple banks.

Read Also
Pratt & Whitney hits back Go First, flags payment default by airline; NCLT hearing on May 4
article-image

Axis Bank allays fears

  • Among those named as its creditors, Axis Bank has already clarified that it has no exposure to the airline grounded over a shortage of engines.

  • This leaves Bank of Baroda and IDBI among others that have lent cash to Go First, which has been accused of missing financial obligations by Pratt & Whitney.

  • Although Go First is silent on borrowings, it has admitted that promoters have invested a total of Rs 6,500 crore over the years.

  • Including the money to be repaid to banks, Go First has to pay Rs 11,463 crore to creditors and vendors.

Read Also
Go First isn't the first of its kind, here are 5 airlines that hit the ground before it
article-image

Reassurances on repeat

  • As of now, Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona has reached out to employees to reassure them about the airlines best efforts to find a way through the crisis.

  • Khona added that he can provide more clarity once the airline gets interim relief under Section 10 of the Indian Bankruptcy Code.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

As Go First reportedly owes Rs 6,500 crore to lenders, Axis Bank distances itself

As Go First reportedly owes Rs 6,500 crore to lenders, Axis Bank distances itself

Plea in Delhi HC seeks another currency recall; wants restrictions on online shopping via cash

Plea in Delhi HC seeks another currency recall; wants restrictions on online shopping via cash

Go First isn't the first of its kind, here are 5 airlines that hit the ground before it

Go First isn't the first of its kind, here are 5 airlines that hit the ground before it

Former aviation hub Mumbai will be left with just one airline if Go First collapses

Former aviation hub Mumbai will be left with just one airline if Go First collapses

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Titan Company net profit rises to Rs 734 cr, Tata Chemicals net profit jumps...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Titan Company net profit rises to Rs 734 cr, Tata Chemicals net profit jumps...