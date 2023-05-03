Go First isn't the first of its kind, here are 5 airlines that hit the ground before it

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 03, 2023
One of India's first private airlines, Jet Airways was founded in 1992 and was flying high until poor decisions left it burdened with debt, leading to bankruptcy in 2019.
Sahara Airlines, founded in 1993 and rebranded as Air Sahara by 2000, was growing at a steady pace until it was hit by competition from low-cost airlines and taken over by now defunct Jet Airways in 2007.
Founded in high spirits with the king of good times in 2003, Kingfisher Airlines' fortunes changed drastically as Vijay Mallya was hit by massive debt and the airline was grounded by 2012, before he became a financial fugitive.
Indian Airlines, Founded in 1953, was an amalgamation of eight carriers that were operating since the pre-independence era. But by 2011, it had to be merged into the then state-owned Air India, which was later bought by Tata.
Paramount Airways, founded in 2005, took off towards a meteoric rise but was bogged down by aircraft seizures over unpaid dues by 2010. In 2016, its founder M Thiagarajan also faced charges of fraud.