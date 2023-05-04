 As Go First extends flight suspension till May 15, Passengers left hanging; other airlines witness demand surge
As Go First extends flight suspension till May 15, Passengers left hanging; other airlines witness demand surge

As Go First extends flight suspension till May 15, Passengers left hanging; other airlines witness demand surge

More than 400 people fly out of Jaipur on a daily basis via Go First flights to Goa, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and now they are scrambling for alternatives.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
(Photo: Twitter/@GoFirstairways)

The post-pandemic recovery was complete, flyers were all set for trips during summer vacations, and then suddenly one of India's major budget airlines left them hanging. The cancellations announced by Go First were for May 3 and 4 at first, and then they were extended to May 9 and now the carrier won't operate flights till May 15.

As the bankrupt airline awaits the National Company Law Tribunal's help for a turnaround, passengers in Jaipur among other major airports, are left without any clarity.

State of confusion?

  • More than 400 people fly out of Jaipur on a daily basis via Go First flights to Goa, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and now they are scrambling for alternatives.

  • This has triggered an upsurge in demand for other airlines, which will naturally lead to a rise in overall ticket prices, considering the way aviation pricing in India works.

  • If a two day suspension affected 60,000 passengers of Go First across India, lakhs will be hit because of the airline's failure to resume operation.

Refund burden piling up

  • Following the Director General of Civil Aviation's instructions, Go First has a herculean challenge to ensure refunds for every passenger.

  • With Pratt & Whitney remaining defiant despite Go First's action against it in Delaware, and NCLT reserving its order, it still isn't clear how much longer it will take for Go First to appear on a runway.

