Chandrayaan 3 Landing: UP Teacher’s Union Upset Over Govt Order Directing Schools To Remain Open In Evening For Live Telecast

Lucknow, August 23: Uttar Pradesh Teacher's Union on Wednesday expressed resentment over the government's order directing schools to remain open in the evening for the live telecasting of India's luner mission, Chandrayaan 3, an official said. Dinesh Chandra Sharma, chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Federation along with coordinator Suresh Kumar Tripathi wrote a letter to the Director General of School Education (Uttar Pradesh) stating that there is no facility of television, projector, dish and smartphone in most schools.

Uttar Pradesh Government ordered schools to remain open in the evening for live telecast of Chandrayaan 3

Earlier in the week, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered all the government schools to remain open in the evening for the live telecast of Chandrayaan.

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing to take place today

"On August 23, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel and DD National. In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organising special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm," said the State Education Department of the UP government.

Not possible for students to stay back till dusk

Furthermore, an official stated ,"It is not possible for children to stayback till dusk". Meanwhile, boys and girls studying in Madrasas of Uttar Pradesh will also witness Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon on Wednesday.

Live telecast in Madrasas

Minister of State for Minority, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari has instructed the Director of Minority Welfare Department to conduct the live telecast of the historic moment of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon in all Madrasas of the state. The scheduled timing for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), is around 18:04 IST, with the powered descent of Vikram lander expected at 1745 IST.

Indians keep their fingers crossed

140 crore Indians have kept their fingers crossed as D-day approaches for the much-awaited soft landing of the country’s third moon mission -- Chandrayaan-3. People across the country are praying to God for a successful ISRO mission. The live telecast of the landing operations at Mission Operation Complex (MOX) will begin at 1720 IST on Wednesday. Live action of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.

ISRO says the mission is on schedule

In its latest update on Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, ISRO has said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. It also released a series of up-close images of the moon. These images assist the lander module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map.

This mission, if it turns out to be fruitful, will make India the only country to have marked its presence on the lunar south pole which is considered to be difficult for its rough and harsh conditions, and fourth – after US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

PM Modi to virtually witness the historic event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, will virtually witness the historic landing attempt on the lunar surface as part of the country's third lunar mission — Chandrayaan-3.

