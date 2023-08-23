Former Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Who Mocked Chandrayaan-3, Congratulates India & Seeks Live Telecast Of Landing In Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry | Photo: Twitter Image

Mumbai: Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan under the Imran Khan Government, Fawad Chaudhry was seen praising and congratulating India for its Moon mission Chandrayaan 3. The former minister also asked the Pakistani media to live telecast the landing of Vikram over the moon. The former minister said on Tuesday (August 22) that "Pak media should show Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM. Historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India. Many Congratulations."

Earlier mocked Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission

Taking a dig at Chandrayaan-3, Fawad Chaudhry said that you don't need to take so much efforts to see the moon and also its location is known to everyone. You don't need to spend such huge amount just to see the moon.

Fawad Chaudhry also took a dig at Chandrayaan-2 failure

Fawad Chaudhry was teasing India earlier, when the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission failed to make a successful landing on the Moon. Fawad Chaudhry was the Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan when India's Chandrayaan-2 mission failed. He mocked India and said that "Awwwww..... Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na.... Dear "Endia" (You should not do what you don't know).

The former minister referred India as "Endia"

Fawad Chaudhry referred India as "Endia" and said that "Endia only way now you can reach moon is through Bollywood, another 100 crore and you guys I be on the moon. on serious note extremists always fail and you failed when instead of scientists you relied on Jotshi and delayed the mission, Come out of hatred for other communities." He also mocked India by saying that the country is only adding to the space debris.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"India adding to the space debris"

He said that "Endia is adding into space debris, ealrier "Mission Shakti" failed and now "Chandrayaan", irresponsible attitude of Modi Sarkar from region to space is disastrous for the world, Galaxies and the planet is a delicate business politicians must not be allowed to play foolish gimmicky."

Advised India not to waste money on space missions

The former minister also advised India to not waste money over such space explorations. He said that "Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan or sending idiots like #abhinandan for tea to across LoC concentrate on poverty within, your approach on #Kashmir ll be another Chandrayyan just price tag Il be far bigger."

Fawad Chaudhry mocked India | Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry now all praise for Chandrayaan-3

But now the Minister is all praise for India's Chandrayaan-3 and also asking for live telecast in Pakistan. Netizens are mocking Fawad Chaudhry by saying that the former minister's praise for India is the result of the software update done by the Pakistan military.

Chandrayaan-3 to make landing on the moon today

Chandrayaan-3 will make landing on the moon today at 18.04 hours, said ISRO. ISRO also said that the mission is sailing smoothly and expect the landing to be successful. Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. After 40 days of its launch the spacecraft is expected to make soft landing on the southern pole of the Moon.