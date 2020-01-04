Chandrashekhar Azad may suffer cardiac arrest in Tihar jail, police denying medical care, alleges physician

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad is allegedly being denied necessary medical care. According to a Twitter thread written by a physician of Azad, police authorities are denying him access to AIIMS.
Harjit Singh Bhatti, the former President of the resident doctors’ association (RDA) at AIIMS and the National President of the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF), took to Twitter to explain the situation.
"I am writing this as a physician of @BhimArmyChief Chandrashekar Bhai. He is suffering from a disease which requires biweekly phlebotomy from AIIMS, New Delhi under Haematology Department from where he is under treatment from last 1 years," Bhatti wrote.
A phlebotomy, incidentally, is the process of making a puncture in a vein with a canule to draw blood.
As Bhatti goes on to explain, "If not done, then his blood might get thicker which may results into sudden cardiac arrest or stroke."
"I was told that Chandrashekar bhai repeatedly told Delhi police about his medical condition in Tihar jail but the police authorities are not allowing him to visit AIIMS," he adds, calling it "inhuman" and a "clear violation of human rights".
Azad was arrested on December 21 in connection with violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, a day after his outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
On January 2, Bhim Army members joined the anti-citizenship law protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and demanded the release of their outfit's chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
Carrying posters of Azad and B R Ambedkar, the father of India's Constitution, scores of members of the Dalit emancipation outfit raised slogans like "Bahujan-Muslim Ekta Zindabad" and "Jai Bhim".
(With inputs from agencies)
