Chandrashekhar Azad may suffer cardiac arrest in Tihar jail, police denying medical care, alleges physician

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad is allegedly being denied necessary medical care. According to a Twitter thread written by a physician of Azad, police authorities are denying him access to AIIMS.

Harjit Singh Bhatti, the former President of the resident doctors’ association (RDA) at AIIMS and the National President of the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF), took to Twitter to explain the situation.

"I am writing this as a physician of @BhimArmyChief Chandrashekar Bhai. He is suffering from a disease which requires biweekly phlebotomy from AIIMS, New Delhi under Haematology Department from where he is under treatment from last 1 years," Bhatti wrote.