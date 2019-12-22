Chandrashekhar Azad's followers chant 'Raavan-Raavan' after he entered court premises

The Tis Hazari court on Saturday sent Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to 14 days judicial custody, following his arrest in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Daryaganj area on Friday.
According to India TV, but when Chandrashekhar Azad entered the court premises his followers chanted "Raavan-Raavan". Even there was a heated argument of about five minutes between journalists and police officials before the scribes were allowed to go inside the court.
Delhi Court on Saturday dismissed bail plea Azad and sent to 14-day judicial custody. Azad was taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari court. "Substantial grounds for granting bail to the accused are not made out," the court said. Accordingly, the bail application of the accused stands dismissed and he is being sent to judicial custody for 14 days and thereafter be produced before the concerned court for further orders, it added.
Later, claiming that there is "no single evidence" against him for inciting violence during the anti-CAA protests, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that latter is busy in election rallies at a time when the whole country is burning.
"Modi should do table talks at least. He is doing the task of dividing the country. There is no single evidence against me. The country is burning and Modi is only concerned about his rallies," Chandrashekhar told media after Tis Hazari court sent him on 14-day judicial custody after dismissing his bail plea.
A case has been registered against Azad under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the IPC.
Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
(Inputs from Agencies)
