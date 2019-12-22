Chandrashekhar Azad's followers chant 'Raavan-Raavan' after he entered court premises

The Tis Hazari court on Saturday sent Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to 14 days judicial custody, following his arrest in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Daryaganj area on Friday.

According to India TV, but when Chandrashekhar Azad​ entered the court premises his followers chanted "Raavan-Raavan". Even there was a heated argument of about five minutes between journalists and police officials before the scribes were allowed to go inside the court.

Delhi Court on Saturday dismissed bail plea Azad and sent to 14-day judicial custody. Azad was taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari court. "Substantial grounds for granting bail to the accused are not made out," the court said. Accordingly, the bail application of the accused stands dismissed and he is being sent to judicial custody for 14 days and thereafter be produced before the concerned court for further orders, it added.