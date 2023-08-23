'Chand Mubarak': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Extends Congratulations After Chandrayaan-3 Landing

Akhilesh Yadav |

The triumph of Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing has sparked jubilation across the nation. From Prime Minister Modi to various prominent leaders, greetings and felicitations are pouring in to commemorate this achievement. Joining in the chorus, Akhilesh Yadav, the Chief of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister, extended his heartfelt wishes. Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote in Hindi, "Chand Mubarak! Ab aur bhi aage jaana hai (Congratulations on reaching the moon! There's still more to explore)."

Prior to this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also extended his congratulations.

In a remarkable feat, Chandrayaan-3 has achieved a successful lunar landing, etching a monumental chapter in India's history. With this achievement, India becomes the fourth country to accomplish such a feat. Today, on August 23, 2023, a day of immense significance, India's name is enshrined in golden letters within the annals of history.

After the secure and soft landing of the lunar module Vikram of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's surface, ISRO Chief S. Somanath made the announcement. He proclaimed that India has now reached the moon. Witnessing this extraordinary moment, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his congratulations, expressing his deep pride when witnessing such historic moments. He heralded it as the dawn of a new India.

CM Yogi Adityanath hails feat

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a resounding display of the strength and prowess of the new India. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and guidance have enabled ISRO's scientists to achieve what had not been accomplished before.

Descending on the southern pole of the moon, a feat once deemed impossible for the world, the ISRO team has achieved the unimaginable. CM Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to ISRO's scientists for today's achievement. He also conveyed his sincere best wishes to the citizens of the nation and the state.

Acknowledging this momentous accomplishment, CM Yogi Adityanath praised the scientific community's dedication and relentless efforts, which have once again showcased India's remarkable capabilities on a global stage.