Champai Soren To Take Oath As Jharkhand CM Today |

Jharkhand: In a significant turn of events, amidst the political unrest in Jharkhand, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand today.

On Thursday, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan to form the government in the state. Champai Soren, a loyalist of JMM leader Hemant Soren has been mandated to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days.

On Thursday, Champai Soren, along with 43 legislators, met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government in the state.

Amidst escalating political tension in the state on Thursday evening, Congress leaders seized the opportunity to condemn the BJP, accusing it of "crushing the mandate in every state."

Congress Slams BJP Over Allegations Of Crushing Mandate In State

"Immediately after the resignation of the coalition government in Bihar, the Governor had sent an invitation to form a new government. But the invitation to form a government was not sent even a day after staking claim in Jharkhand," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X.

बिहार में गठबंधन सरकार के इस्तीफे के तुरंत बाद राज्यपाल ने नई सरकार बनाने का न्यौता भेज दिया था। लेकिन झारखंड में दावा पेश करने के एक दिन बाद भी सरकार बनाने का न्यौता नहीं भेजा गया।



पहले ईडी लगाकर मुख्यमंत्री को इस्तीफा देने पर मजबूर किया। उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया। अब खबरें हैं… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 1, 2024

"First, the Chief Minister was forced to resign by imposing ED. He was arrested. Now there are reports that efforts are being made to buy the MLAs by stopping the formation of the new government. First Bihar, then Chandigarh and now Jharkhand - BJP is crushing the mandate in every state by influencing through money," she added.

Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge expressed disapproval of the Jharkhand Governor's delay in extending an invitation to Champai Soren, the leader of the JMM legislature party, to establish the government in the state.

81 विधायकों के सदन में 41 ही बहुमत होता है।



48 विधायकों का समर्थन होने के बावजूद चंपई सोरेन जी को सरकार बनाने का न्योता ना देना साफ़ तौर पर संविधान की अवमानना एवं जनमत को नकारना है।



महमाहिमों द्वारा भारतीय लोकतंत्र के ताबूत में एक-एक करके कीलें ठोकी जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/9U3R2aMKqx — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 1, 2024

"In the House of 81 MLAs, only 41 are majority. Despite having the support of 48 MLAs, not inviting Champai Soren ji to form the government is clearly a disrespect to the Constitution and denial of public opinion," Kharge said in a post on X.

Hemant Soren Arrested In Alleged Land Scam

Meanwhile, JMM leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren was sent to one-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with an alleged land scam case.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam.