Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Stampede: Rahul Gandhi Targets Narendra Modi Govt, Says It Is An Example Of India’s 'Crumbling Infrastructure'

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Stampede | X

Mumbai: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi attacked Narendra Modi government over stampede at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai on Sunday. Around nine people suffered injuries in stampede after people rushed to board the Gorakhpur-bound Antyodaya Express at Bandra Terminus of Western Railways on Sunday morning. Western Railways issued a statement in connection with the tragedy and claimed that only two passengers had valid ticket out of the nine injured individuals.

Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP government over the recent train accidents and alleged that the government inaugurates and lays foundation stones of various projects which has collapsed in recent times. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government is not capable of maintaining the properties and the authorities neglect public property. He also claimed that this is a matter of serious concern. He also said that the stampede at Bandra Terminus is the latest example of India's crumbling infrastructure.

Rahul Gandhi took to his official social media account and said, "Inaugurations and publicity are good only when there is a foundation behind them that actually works to serve the public. When people lose their lives and bridges, platforms or statues start collapsing after the ribbon is cut, due to lack of maintenance and neglect of public property, it is a matter of serious concern."

He also said, "The recent stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus station is the latest example of India's crumbling infrastructure. The Balasore train accident in June last year claimed the lives of 300 people, but instead of compensating the victims, the BJP government has entangled them in a long legal battle."

He further said, "Just think, when even the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj falls down in just 9 months, it clearly means that the intention was only publicity - there was no respect for Shivaji Maharaj in this, nor was the safety of the public taken into consideration."

"Today, the country needs international-class infrastructure that also takes into account the local needs of the poor – that makes business easier, travel easier and keeps people safe. India is capable and competent - we just need an effective and transparent system aimed at public service and focused on laying the foundation for a strong future for the country," said Rahul Gandhi.