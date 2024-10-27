 Mumbai: 2 Critical Among 9 Injured In Stampede At Bandra Terminus As Large Crowd Gathers To Board Gorakhpur Express; Terrifying Visuals Surface
Updated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Mumbai: A stampede occurred at Platform No. 1 of Bandra Terminus on Sunday early morning resulting in injuries to nine passengers, with two individuals currently reported in critical condition. The incident occurred at approximately 5:56 a.m. as a large crowd gathered to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, scheduled for departure at 5:10 a.m.

The sudden rush and congestion on the platform triggered panic among passengers, causing a stampede that left multiple people injured. The train, scheduled for an early-morning departure, had already drawn significant crowds when the incident took place, further intensifying the crowd density on the platform.

Details On The Injured

Medical Officer Dr. Ritesh from Bandra Bhaba Hospital confirmed that nine passengers have been admitted for treatment. The following individuals were reported as stable: Shabbir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), and Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25). However, two patients, Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), remain in critical condition under close observation.

article-image

According to initial reports, overcrowding on the platform appears to have contributed to the incident, as passengers scrambled to board the train before its scheduled departure. Rail authorities have since implemented measures to control the crowd and ensure passenger safety on the platform.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to prevent future occurrences. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

