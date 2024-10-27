 Punjab Drug Bust: Police Seize 105 Kg Heroin, Dismantle Cross-Border Cartel
Punjab Drug Bust: Police Seize 105 Kg Heroin, Dismantle Cross-Border Cartel

Elaborating on the case, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that those arrested have been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony in Baba Bakala, Amritsar and Lovepreet Kumar, a resident of Kala Sanghian in Kapurthala.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
The seized drugs and weapon by Punjab Police | X/@PunjabPoliceInd

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have busted a cross-border smuggling racket after arresting two associates of Turkey-based drug smuggler Navpreet Singh alias Nav Bhullar and recovered 105 kg heroin and six weapons - including five foreign made pistols and one country made pistol - from their possession.

Elaborating on the case, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that those arrested have been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony in Baba Bakala, Amritsar and Lovepreet Kumar, a resident of Kala Sanghian in Kapurthala.

DGP Yadav said that apart from recovering the haul of heroin, the police teams have also recovered a huge quantity of scheduled drugs, including 31.93 Kg Caffeine Anhydrous and 17 kg dextromethorphan (DMR), from their possession.

“Investigations revealed that the accused persons were using these scheduled drugs as a multiplying agent to increase the heroin quantity by four times,” he said.

Sharing operation details, DGP Yadav said that the team of Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar received an intel-input that a foreign-based smuggler Navpreet Singh alias Nav Bhullar has been operating a Pak-backed cross-border smuggling racket using his associates camped at rented accommodation at Colony Lady Road in Baba Bakala. The police subsequently set up a special checkpoint in the area of Baba Bakala, leading to the arrest of accused persons Navjot Singh and Lovepreet Kumar and recovery of 7 kg heroin from their Volkswagen Virtus car, in which they were travelling, he said, while adding that the police teams have also impounded the car.

The DGP said that on the basis of disclosure statements of the arrested accused persons, police teams have recovered remaining 98 kg heroin along with weapons, Caffeine Anhydrous and DMR from their rented premises. Route of smuggling the narcotic consignment is being investigated, he added.

